Turkmennebit, Dragon Oil discuss strengthening Caspian Sea partnership at ADIPEC-2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 6. Guvanch Agajanov, Chairman of Turkmennebit State Concern, and Abdulkarim Al Maazmi, CEO of Dragon Oil, held talks on November 4 at the Turkmenistan pavilion of ADIPEC-2025 to review current cooperation in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea and explore areas for further development, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the UAE.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening their partnership and maintaining a constructive dialogue in the energy sector.

On November 3, a separate meeting took place with Saeed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Boards of Directors of ENOC and Dragon Oil, at the Dragon Oil stand. Discussions focused on ongoing cooperation, the outcomes of Al Tayer’s recent visit to Turkmenistan, and potential avenues for enhanced collaboration.

Dragon Oil’s exhibit at ADIPEC-2025 highlighted the 25th anniversary of its partnership with Turkmenistan, showcasing the long-term nature and effectiveness of bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

ADIPEC-2025 is the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference taking place from November 3 to 6, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, serving as the world's largest energy exhibition and conference to drive dialogue and action towards a secure, sustainable, and intelligent energy future. Under the theme "Energy. Intelligence. Impact," it gathers global leaders and innovators to showcase solutions for energy transformation, decarbonization, and strategic partnerships.

