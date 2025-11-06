Azerbaijani oil prices downscale

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ ​The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.39, or 0.59 percent, on November 5 from the previous level, coming in at $65.43 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also decreased by $0.42, or 0.66 percent, landing at $63.37 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.34, or 0.65 percent, to $52.07 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dropped by $0.7, or 1.07 percent, to $64.56 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel