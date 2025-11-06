Baku Archifest 2025 opens at Italy-Azerbaijan University's new campus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ The new campus of the Italy-Azerbaijan University at ADA University hosted the opening ceremony of Baku Archifest, an international festival of architecture and urban planning regarded as one of the region’s most prominent events in the field of architecture, urban design, and innovation, Trend reports.

This year marked the festival’s second edition in Azerbaijan, underscoring its expanding significance as a key professional platform for architects and urban designers. The event was organized by the architectural firms Design Bureau and Aslı Partners, with academic support from ADA University’s Faculty of Design and Architecture. PMD Group and PASHA Real Estate joined as principal partners, while ASAN Radio and ASAN TV continued their traditional role as media partners.

The festival brought together global experts, students, and policymakers to explore the theme Navigating Urbanity, a study of what makes cities livable, sustainable, and harmonious.

At the opening ceremony, guests explored company pavilions showcasing innovative projects, enjoyed an ethno-jazz concert by renowned performers, and experienced the captivating creative show Hypnotica.

The event also featured a conference with participants from several countries. Speaking at the opening, ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev highlighted the significance of establishing the Italy-Azerbaijan University, inaugurated on October 1, 2025, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella during his official visit to Baku.

The initiative to create the university was first proposed by President Ilham Aliyev during his 2020 state visit to Italy. To bring the project to life, ADA University signed academic cooperation agreements in 2022 with five leading Italian institutions: Luiss Guido Carli University, Sapienza University of Rome, Polytechnic University of Turin (Politecnico di Torino), University of Bologna, and Polytechnic University of Milan (Politecnico di Milano).

That same year, the foundation of the university’s campus was laid in Baku with the participation of the foreign ministers of both nations. Student admissions began in 2023 for master’s programs, and the university now enrolls 538 undergraduates and 102 graduate students across eight undergraduate and two master’s degree programs.

“For us, the opening of the Faculty of Design and Architecture marks the culmination of years of careful planning and dedication. What once seemed like an ambitious dream has now evolved into a fully realized educational and research platform. Our partnership with Italian colleagues, forged through official visits and professional collaboration, represents a major step toward building a modern, competitive school of architecture.

Today, more than 260 students are pursuing their studies at the faculty, talented young individuals who will go on to shape new urban spaces, infrastructure, and cultural landmarks. Our country needs professionals capable of thinking freely, working on a grand scale, and integrating cultural context with contemporary technology. We are confident that a new generation of such visionaries is being cultivated here.

I vividly remember when this building was still bare concrete, unfinished, and unequipped. At that stage, our challenge was not only to construct classrooms but also to create an environment that nurtures creativity. Through the joint efforts of ADA University and PASHA Real Estate, that goal was achieved. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to all colleagues, faculty members, and partners whose hard work, professionalism, and perseverance made this possible.

A university’s reputation is not just an achievement; it is a responsibility. Earning it takes dedication, but preserving it demands even greater effort. Our collective mission is to uphold academic excellence, strengthen international partnerships, expand practical learning opportunities, and actively involve students in real-world projects and research.

I am confident that this conference will serve as a dynamic platform for the exchange of ideas, the pursuit of innovative solutions, and the strengthening of our professional community. May today’s discussions lay the groundwork for future collaborations, joint initiatives, and creative endeavors that continue to advance our shared goals,” Pashayev noted.

The event continued with remarks from leading figures in architecture and urban development, including Fuzuli Aliyev, architect and director of Design Bureau; Hüseyin Tonguç Özcan, architect and director of Aslı Mimarlık; Ilgar Isbatov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture and Honored Architect of Azerbaijan; Anna Soave, Head of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) in Azerbaijan; Silvia Deborah Ferraris, Dean of the Faculty of Design and Architecture at ADA University and Vice Rector of the Italo-Azerbaijani University and the Polytechnic University of Milan; and Özgür Geter, CEO of PASHA Real Estate. The speakers underscored the importance of sustainable urban growth, the role of architecture in shaping civic identity, and the value of cross-disciplinary collaboration. The event was moderated by Emin Musevi.

The program concluded with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between ADA University and PASHA Real Estate.

Held from November 5 through 7, the festival is expected to draw more than 3,000 participants, including professional architects, design students, city administrators, and representatives of cultural and public institutions.

Throughout the festival, architects and scholars from Azerbaijan, Italy, Türkiye, Georgia, Iran, and other countries will explore new urban development models, the relationship between architecture and social change, the preservation of heritage within modern contexts, and the integration of environmentally sustainable practices.

One of the festival’s central aims is to foster a dynamic intellectual platform uniting diverse architectural schools, methodologies, and cultural viewpoints. The program features panel discussions on emerging design trends, thematic lectures by leading experts, workshops and master classes, as well as presentation sessions for young architects and students. In this way, Baku Archifest 2025 serves not only as an expert forum but also as a hub for learning, creativity, and professional exchange.

Baku Archifest 2025 has emerged as a meeting ground where young architects and seasoned professionals alike share ideas and visions for the cities of tomorrow, reinforcing Baku’s position as a center for international collaboration in design and urbanism. The festival stands as a contribution to the creation of a modern, inclusive, and culturally vibrant architectural culture in Azerbaijan and the wider region. The event reaffirmed a shared belief that the cities of the future must be built for people and that this pursuit will continue in the lead-up to the World Urban Forum 2026 in Baku.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel