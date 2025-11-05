ACWA Power fuels UN Women’s efforts to boost gender equality in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 5. UN Women and ACWA Power Uzbekistan have signed an agreement to promote women’s empowerment, the first collaboration between a UN agency and a private company in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Within the framework of a 12-month partnership, ACWA Power will allocate $50,000 to support initiatives under UN Women’s Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) programme.

The initiative aims to enhance women’s participation in education and the workforce through gender equality training, leadership development, and the introduction of a pilot Gender Equality Curriculum at Shirin College. It will also encompass capacity-building activities focused on the prevention of gender-based violence and the organization of a national Women’s Empowerment Forum.

Launched in Uzbekistan in May 2025 to advance the country’s gender equality and women’s empowerment objectives, the programme will be jointly implemented with UN Women, providing technical expertise and training, while ACWA Power, the largest investor in Uzbekistan’s renewable energy sector, will oversee implementation and financing.

This collaboration aligns with Uzbekistan’s national reform priorities, including the Strategy for Achieving Gender Equality until 2030 and the National Programme for Increasing the Activity of Women in Economic, Political, and Social Life (2022–2026). Both aimed at ensuring equal opportunities and greater representation for women in education, governance, and the economy.

“Partnering with UN Women allows us to advance concrete initiatives that promote safer workplaces, fairer opportunities, and stronger representation of women in Uzbekistan,” said Jon Zaidi, Country General Manager of ACWA Power Uzbekistan. “By investing in training, curricula, and leadership development, we aim to help embed practices that benefit institutions, companies, and communities alike.”

“This partnership demonstrates how private sector engagement can accelerate progress on gender equality,” said Ceren Guven Gures, Head of the UN Women Central Asia Liaison Office and Representative of the UN Women Kazakhstan Country Office. “With ACWA Power’s support, we will expand opportunities for women and strengthen protections in education and the workplace.”

The agreement underscores the evolving relationship between international organizations and the private sector and highlights how these strategic partnerships can accelerate Uzbekistan’s reform agenda.

ACWA Power is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, and a leader in the global energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 15 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia.