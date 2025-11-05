Freight train rolling out to Armenia through Azerbaijan makes its way to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Kazakhstan's grain has started to be shipped out to Armenia through Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On November 5, a convoy of 15 wagons loaded with wheat from Kazakhstan rolled across the Azerbaijani border and set their sights on Georgia.

The cargo transported along the Yalama-Bilajari-Hajigabul-Boyuk Kasik route will be sent to the Dalarik station in Armenia, following 15 wagons sent from Russia on November 4.

Previously, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted in a statement in Kazakhstan that restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia had been lifted.

