Freight train rolling out to Armenia through Azerbaijan makes its way to Georgia

Business Materials 5 November 2025 17:39 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Kazakhstan's grain has started to be shipped out to Armenia through Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On November 5, a convoy of 15 wagons loaded with wheat from Kazakhstan rolled across the Azerbaijani border and set their sights on Georgia.

The cargo transported along the Yalama-Bilajari-Hajigabul-Boyuk Kasik route will be sent to the Dalarik station in Armenia, following 15 wagons sent from Russia on November 4.

Previously, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted in a statement in Kazakhstan that restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia had been lifted.

