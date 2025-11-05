Kyrgyzstan, Egypt explore new trade and investment opportunities at joint business forum

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 5. Kyrgyzstan and Egypt held their first-ever business forum in Cairo, with the participation of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, and representatives of the Egyptian business community, Trend reports.

The event, which was a part of President Zhaparov's official visit to Egypt, centered around the two nations' goals of increasing trade, investment, and technical cooperation.

Premier Madbouly expressed confidence that the agreements reached during the visit would elevate bilateral relations to a new level. In turn, President Zhaparov underlined Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to build a long-term partnership with Egypt, particularly in innovation, digital finance, and financial technologies.

Zhaparov highlighted the strategic importance of transport and logistics connectivity, noting the ongoing construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, which could become part of new trade routes linking Asia, Europe, and Africa. He reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s support for a free trade agreement between Egypt and the Eurasian Economic Union.

He called on Egyptian entrepreneurs to come over to Kyrgyzstan and check out its investment potential.

The forum also featured presentations by Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov and Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan Al-Khateb, as well as video showcases of key sectors—including energy, industry, agriculture, transport, and the digital economy—and tourism opportunities in both countries.

