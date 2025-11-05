Azerbaijan Airlines to take Baku–Tel Aviv flights to new heights in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The number of weekly flights between Baku and Tel Aviv is planned to be increased to 21 starting from May next year, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) Samir Rzayev said on the social media page, Trend reports.

He met with the newly appointed Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ronen Krausz.

During the meeting, the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, especially the expansion of ties in the aviation sector, was discussed.

The importance of joint initiatives and cooperation projects in this direction was emphasized.

"There is a continuous growth dynamic in the field of air transport between Azerbaijan and Israel. As a continuation of this trend, AZAL plans to increase the number of flights in this direction in the near future. From May 2026, it is planned to increase the number of weekly flights between Baku and Tel Aviv to 21. This step will be an important stage in terms of expanding air connections and increasing mutual passenger traffic. Statistical indicators of recent years clearly reflect the scale and pace of development of cooperation.

In 2024, AZAL carried out a total of 303 flights (round-trip), including 11 flights per week, on the Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku route, carrying about 74 thousand passengers. From January through October 2025, the airline carried out 562 flights, including 14 flights per week, on the same route and served more than 147,000 passengers. We aim to contribute to the realization of new opportunities for cooperation by continuing our activities," he noted.

