Turkmen ambassador presents credentials in Indonesia, discussing dialogue expansion

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 5. Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Indonesia (with residence in Kuala Lumpur) Muhammetnyyaz Mashalov presented copies of his credentials to Andy Rahmianta, Director of the Department of Protocol and Consular Services of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a meeting held in Jakarta, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The Indonesian side congratulated Ambassador Mashalov on his appointment, wished him success in his mission, and expressed readiness to provide full support for his diplomatic activities.

The meeting highlighted the importance of high-level contacts in developing bilateral relations and discussed prospects for organizing official visits and meetings between the leaders of Turkmenistan and Indonesia.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular interaction between the foreign ministries to strengthen cooperation across political and diplomatic spheres.

