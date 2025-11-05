How Uzbekistan intends to tighten economic co-op with U.S. - ahead of C5+1 Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Central Asia is becoming the apple of everyone's eye, with global powers all trying to get a foot in the door and make their mark in the region. In this scenario, the C5+1 format, bringing together the United States and the five Central Asian nations, has become a key player in fostering discussions on security, investment, and sustainable development.

The upcoming summit, set to take place on November 6 in Washington, is viewed not just as another gathering but as a golden opportunity to strike a new chord for collaboration between the regions. For Uzbekistan, participation carries strategic importance: the country aims to strengthen its status as a key U.S. partner and achieve tangible results—from attracting investment to enhancing its influence on the international stage.

Uzbekistan has already been actively developing cooperation with the United States, focusing on innovation and energy. Major projects by Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, and Air Products, totaling approximately $4 billion, are underway in the country, aimed at modernizing gas transportation infrastructure and implementing clean energy solutions. The partnership has received an additional boost from a memorandum between Washington and Tashkent on cooperation in the exploration and processing of critical minerals—an area becoming increasingly strategic amid the global energy transition.

Tashkent’s star began to rise after President Shavkat Mirziyoyev took a trip to the United States in September 2025. During the trip, the head of state held talks with representatives of American businesses and President Donald Trump. One of the key outcomes was a deal between Uzbekistan Airways and Boeing worth around $8 billion for the delivery of 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The contract became a symbol of trust and demonstrated that relations between the countries are moving from political statements to real economic partnership.

Experts say that giving the airline’s fleet a facelift will bolster Tashkent’s standing as a regional aviation hotspot and open the floodgates for direct flights to Europe and North America. For the U.S., this signals growing adoption of modern Western technologies and standards in Uzbekistan.

The upcoming C5+1 summit is seen as a logical continuation of this course. Key topics include the development of infrastructure and energy projects, digital integration, and strengthening regional resilience. For Uzbekistan, the format is especially advantageous: the country demonstrates steady economic growth, promotes a “green” agenda, and leads in reforms, making it an attractive partner for American investment.

The summit is a golden opportunity for Uzbekistan to hit the ground running with its initiatives in logistics, renewable energy, and critical minerals—fields that can really put some wind in the sails of the country’s and the region’s economic potential.

Tashkent is rolling up its sleeves to draw in investment, spruce up its infrastructure, and build bridges for industrial cooperation with American companies. For Washington, joining C5+1 is a golden opportunity to bolster its economic footprint in Central Asia and keep the scales tipped against the influence of China and Russia. The U.S. is interested in supporting solar and wind energy projects and in facilitating the participation of its companies in the implementation of the “Green Uzbekistan” program.

In this case, both parties are singing from the same hymn sheet: Uzbekistan seeks technological development and access to international markets, while the U.S. aims to expand its economic and political influence through practical projects. This mutual pragmatism makes the upcoming summit beneficial for both parties and increases Tashkent’s chances of achieving concrete results.

“Donald Trump views investment and the presence of American companies as a tool of diplomacy, allowing the U.S. to strengthen its position while benefiting domestic businesses. I believe the C5+1 format will serve exactly this purpose—a model of strategic partnership advantageous to both sides,” said former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza.

Moreover, issues of cyber resilience and regional security are expected to be discussed within the C5+1 framework. In recent years, Tashkent has been actively building infrastructure to protect digital systems and is ready to propose concrete initiatives in this area.

For comparison, while Kazakhstan focuses on logistics, and Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan concentrate on energy and migration issues, Uzbekistan is putting all its eggs in one basket, rolling up its sleeves to push for economic reforms, technological advancements, and educational growth all at once. This multifaceted strategy allows Tashkent to take a more prominent and active role in dialogue with the United States, representing the interests of the entire region.

Another key issue will be the development of transport corridors. Uzbekistan promotes the diversification of routes, including the development of the Middle Corridor, connecting Central Asia with Europe through the South Caucasus. U.S. support could significantly expand Uzbekistan’s access to Western markets and reduce transit risks.

Symbolically, on the eve of the summit, Uzbekistan strengthened contacts not only with Washington but also with key partners in Europe and Asia, reaffirming its commitment to a multi-vector policy and its aim to balance interests.

The November C5+1 summit could become a turning point for Uzbekistan—a step toward cementing its role as a key U.S. partner in the region. With its political flexibility and open arms for investment, Tashkent is stepping into this meeting with its ducks in a row, ready to reap the rewards. To sum up, the nation stands on the brink of a golden opportunity, poised to attract a flood of investment while bolstering its standing on the international stage.

