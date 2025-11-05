Iran upscales exports via its Tamarchin customs in 7M2025
Exports via Iran's Tamarchin customs reached $479 million and over 1 million tons in March–October 2025, up 34% in value and 28% in volume. $479 million and over 1 million tons of steel, iron ore, fruits, and dairy products were sent to Iraq. Imports totaled 17,000 tons worth $26 million, up 36% in value and 116% in weight.
