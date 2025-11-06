BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ In accordance with this year's plan, parades featuring military orchestras were conducted on the main streets, avenues, and squares of Baku, Sumgayit, Nakhchivan, Khankendi, Shusha, and Lachin to commemorate the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

Before the procession began, a moment of stillness enveloped the air, as the echoes of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the brave souls who laid down their lives for the Motherland were reverently acknowledged. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan's soul was woven into the air, a harmonious tapestry of pride and unity unfurling before the gathered hearts.

The stirring anthems of valor, woven by the hands of military orchestras, danced through the air like banners unfurling in the wind, igniting a fervor in the hearts of the crowd, who responded with thunderous applause, a symphony of admiration echoing through the gathering.

