Kyrgyzstan stands out in Central Asia by rolling out 4G mobile network coverage

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 6. Kyrgyzstan ranks first in mobile network accessibility among Central Asian nations, Trend reports, citing data from ITU DataHub.

99.2 percent of the country’s population is covered by 4G mobile networks. Out of 2,227 settlements across the country, 2,210 have access to 4G services.

Only 13 settlements remain without mobile coverage—seven in the Issyk-Kul region, three in Jalal-Abad, two in Osh, and one in Naryn—according to official reporting documentation.

The data portal shows that 4G coverage in neighboring countries stands at 97 percent in Uzbekistan, 91.6 percent in Kazakhstan, 80 percent in Tajikistan, and 67 percent in Turkmenistan.

To note, the first 4G LTE mobile network in Central Asia kicked off in Uzbekistan in July 2010, when MTS rolled out a trial LTE network in Tashkent, marking a significant step in bringing high-speed mobile internet to the region.

