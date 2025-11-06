ADNOC, Shell sign 15-year LNG supply agreement for Ruwais project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. ADNOC has signed a 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Shell International Trading Middle East Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell plc, for the supply of up to 1 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG, Trend reports.

Announced during ADIPEC, the agreement is ADNOC’s first long-term LNG deal with Shell and the eighth offtake agreement secured for the Ruwais LNG project. With this latest contract, more than 8 mtpa of the project’s planned 9.6 mtpa capacity is now committed under long-term agreements with customers in Asia and Europe, just 16 months after the project’s Final Investment Decision in July 2024.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas, said the deal with Shell “reinforces ADNOC’s position as a reliable global supplier of lower-carbon LNG,” noting that securing over 80% of capacity in just over a year “sets a new benchmark for large-scale LNG projects globally.” She added that construction and site works remain on track for commissioning by the end of 2028.

The LNG will be sourced from the Ruwais LNG project in Al Ruwais Industrial City, where Shell also holds a 10% equity stake through Shell Overseas Holdings Limited.

Tom Summers, Executive Vice President of Shell LNG Marketing and Trading, highlighted the companies’ decades-long partnership, saying the agreement “supports Shell’s strategy of expanding our LNG portfolio while strengthening global energy security.”

Set to become the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and Africa powered by clean energy, the Ruwais plant will be among the world’s lowest-carbon-intensity LNG projects. Featuring two 4.8 mtpa liquefaction trains, it will more than double ADNOC Gas’s total LNG production capacity to around 15 mtpa, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a key global energy supplier.