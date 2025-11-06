Turkmenistan and Iran strengthen ties between Ahal region and North Khorasan province

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 6. Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Akhmed Gurbanov met with Bahman Nouri, Governor of Iran’s North Khorasan Province, and discussed expanding interregional cooperation between the two neighboring countries, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The sides emphasized the high level of Turkmen-Iranian relations, supported by regular high-level exchanges, and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening partnership between the Ahal Region of Turkmenistan and North Khorasan Province under the existing Memorandum of Understanding.

Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in trade, the economy, culture, and humanitarian affairs, with both sides proposing new initiatives in promising areas of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, the Iranian delegation will hold meetings with officials from the Ahal Region and relevant Turkmen ministries and agencies to explore concrete avenues for cooperation.

In general, Iran and Turkmenistan exhibit robust, synergistic economic interrelations, characterized by substantial collaborations in the energy sector and infrastructural frameworks, with Iran positioned as a pivotal trade ally and conduit for Turkmenistan's energy assets to penetrate international markets. Strategic partnerships encompass hydrocarbon conduits such as the Korpeje-Kurt Kui pipeline and the Dousti Dam, synergistic rail initiatives exemplified by the Mashhad-Sarakhs-Tejen corridor, and robust power transmission frameworks.

