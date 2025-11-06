Azerbaijan aims to facilitate additional cargo shipments to Armenia - Azerbaijan Railways

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ Azerbaijan will keep on acting as a transit route for cargo shipments coming from both Russia and Kazakhstan heading for Armenia, Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, Head of Public Relations at Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking during the departure of a train loaded with Kazakh grain from Azerbaijan to Armenia, Hajiyev noted that yesterday a shipment of wheat from Russia, consisting of 15 wagons weighing 1,048.8 tons, was dispatched through the Yalama-Bilajari-Hajigabul-Boyuk Kesik route to Armenia.

He added that shipments from Kazakhstan have started making their way through Azerbaijan, setting the wheels in motion.

"A train carrying nearly 1,000 tons of wheat across 15 wagons entered Yalama Station yesterday and has already arrived at Bilajari Railway Station, continuing along the Bilajari-Hajigabul-Boyuk Kesik route to Armenia," he stated.

