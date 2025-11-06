Slovenian PM highlights Ljubljana’s role in advancing national healthcare (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob attended the ceremonial academy of the University Medical Centre Ljubljana, Trend reports.

The ceremony was held to mark the 50th anniversary of the opening of the modern main building of the UMC Ljubljana and the 240th anniversary of the establishment of the first Civil Hospital in Ljubljana.

In his speech, the Prime Minister initially highlighted the importance of these two national milestones, which enabled the development of hospital services in Slovenia. "The history of the University Medical Centre Ljubljana is woven from numerous scientific achievements, countless lives saved, and endless moments of courage and compassion. Through the doors of the university medical centre, many of us enter with pain, difficulties, even fear and sadness. Yet behind your doors, we find a place of hope, trust, faith in life, and the future," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the University Medical Centre Ljubljana is the heart of the public healthcare system in the Republic of Slovenia. "Here, new approaches are developed, and the most advanced methods of diagnosis and treatment are applied. This is a crossroads of ideas, where experience and knowledge from hospitals and health centres across Slovenia meet," he stated.

He pointed out that many doctors who work throughout the country today were trained at the University Medical Centre Ljubljana. "Knowledge never stops at the borders of our country, as we have many exceptional healthcare professionals who are successful collaborators at top clinics and institutes worldwide and serve as first-class ambassadors of Slovenian science, knowledge, values, and culture," said Prime Minister Dr. Golob.

He continued by highlighting the demanding nature of work at the University Medical Centre Ljubljana, from shifts to confronting lost lives. "Your lived experiences make you unique in understanding one another even better, supporting each other, and creating bonds. It is precisely through compassion and collegiality that you weave connections that go beyond professional collaboration and form a true community of people," he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of the public healthcare network. "The Slovenian public healthcare system is based on solidarity. I believe this is its greatest strength. Maintaining this solidarity, as well as accessibility and quality of care, is our shared and greatest challenge," he added, noting that this is a challenge that never ends. "Through dedicated, persistent work and thoughtful investment in infrastructure, equipment, and, above all, in the continuous development of employees' knowledge — who have always been and will continue to be the backbone of Slovenian healthcare — only in this way will the Slovenian healthcare network, and with it the University Medical Centre Ljubljana, remain a force that transforms pain into hope," he emphasized.

At the end, the Prime Minister thanked the staff at the University Medical Centre Ljubljana for their dedication and important role in society. "When something unexpected happens to me or someone close to me in the middle of the night, I know I can always turn to you, that I will be received with open arms, with full dedication, and that I will get the care I need at that moment. This can only be provided by the public healthcare system. That is why today I speak of the gratitude I feel personally, that my family feels, that all patients feel, toward you and your devoted work. And we can only hope that it will continue this way in the future. Congratulations on your anniversary! Be proud of your achievements, and let us look to the future together with trust," concluded Prime Minister Dr. Robert Golob.