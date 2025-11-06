TA’ZIZ awards EPC contract to China's CC7 for PVC production complex

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. TA’ZIZ has awarded a $1.99 billion Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract to China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven (CC7) to build the UAE’s first integrated polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production complex, one of the three largest of its kind in the world, Trend reports.

Announced at ADIPEC, the contract represents a major milestone in TA’ZIZ’s mission to drive industrial growth, strengthen local supply chains, and expand the UAE’s chemical manufacturing base.

Located within the TA’ZIZ industrial ecosystem in Ruwais, the new facility will produce 1.9 million tons per year of PVC, ethylene dichloride (EDC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), and caustic soda - key materials used in construction, infrastructure, packaging, and healthcare. Completion is expected by the fourth quarter of 2028.

Mashal Al Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, said the project “marks a key milestone in TA’ZIZ’s journey to build a globally competitive chemicals and transition fuels platform in the UAE,” adding that localizing production of essential chemicals will boost industrial resilience, generate significant in-country value, and open new downstream opportunities.

The project follows earlier EPC awards for ammonia and methanol plants at TA’ZIZ, accelerating development of its Phase 1 ecosystem, which will produce 4.7 million tons of chemicals annually. Once operational, the PVC complex will position TA’ZIZ as a leading regional producer of PVC, EDC, VCM, and caustic soda - with enough PVC output each year to produce water pipes for 10 million homes.

The first phase of the TA’ZIZ development is expected to contribute $50 billion (AED 183 billion) to the UAE economy and create about 20,000 construction jobs and 6,000 operational roles, reinforcing the country’s ambitions to become a global hub for industrial and chemical production.