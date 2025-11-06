First batch of Russian wheat transported through Azerbaijan arrives in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The first batch of wheat from Russia arrived in Armenia, passing through the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan says, Trend reports.

He noted that Russian wheat is usually delivered via Verkhniy Lars, but there are difficulties with transportation in this direction.

"You know about the difficulties you have to face there – queues, as well as significant transport obstacles. This time, the cargo reached Azerbaijan by rail, passing through Russia, and since there is currently no direct rail connection between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the train went to Georgia, and from there to Armenia," the minister noted.

According to him, within a few days, a batch of Kazakh wheat will also arrive in Armenia via Azerbaijan.