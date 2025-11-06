Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 6, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to November 5.

The official rate for $1 is 586,227 rials, while one euro is valued at 673,219 rials. On November 5, the euro was priced at 661,015 rials.

Currency Rial on November 6 Rial on November 5 1 US dollar USD 586,227 575,283 1 British pound GBP 764,906 750,342 1 Swiss franc CHF 723,000 710,995 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,294 60,136 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,399 56,416 1 Danish krone DKK 90,184 88,551 1 Indian rupee INR 6,620 6,486 1 UAE Dirham AED 159,626 156,646 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,907,525 1,872,146 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,538 203,517 100 Japanese yen JPY 380,356 374,655 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,400 73,998 1 Omani rial OMR 1,523,072 1,495,205 1 Canadian dollar CAD 415,507 408,515 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 331,933 325,841 1 South African rand ZAR 33,676 32,910 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,926 13,668 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,207 7,111 1 Qatari riyal QAR 161,051 158,045 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,774 43,907 1 Syrian pound SYP 53 52 1 Australian dollar AUD 381,684 373,959 1 Saudi riyal SAR 156,327 153,409 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,559,114 1,530,008 1 Singapore dollar SGD 448,546 440,200 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 480,925 471,854 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,248 18,880 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 279 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 413,542 405,185 1 Libyan dinar LYD 153,767 105,295 1 Chinese yuan CNY 82,259 80,688 100 Thai baht THB 1,805,984 1,767,980 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 139,845 137,059 1,000 South Korean won KRW 406,786 399,380 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 826,836 811,401 1 euro EUR 673,219 661,015 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,584 109,641 1 Georgian lari GEL 216,698 212,516 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,192 34,430 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,823 8,654 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 172,167 168,935 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 344,846 338,407 100 Philippine pesos PHP 998,491 981,787 1 Tajik somoni TJS 63,325 62,322 1 Turkmen manat TMT 167,197 164,055 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,609 2,570

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 834,440 rials and $1 costs 726,615 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 810,136 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,452 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.04-1.07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.20-1.23 million rials.

