Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 6

Economy Materials 6 November 2025 09:27 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 6

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 6, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to November 5.

The official rate for $1 is 586,227 rials, while one euro is valued at 673,219 rials. On November 5, the euro was priced at 661,015 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 6

Rial on November 5

1 US dollar

USD

586,227

575,283

1 British pound

GBP

764,906

750,342

1 Swiss franc

CHF

723,000

710,995

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,294

60,136

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,399

56,416

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,184

88,551

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,620

6,486

1 UAE Dirham

AED

159,626

156,646

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,907,525

1,872,146

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,538

203,517

100 Japanese yen

JPY

380,356

374,655

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,400

73,998

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,523,072

1,495,205

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

415,507

408,515

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

331,933

325,841

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,676

32,910

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,926

13,668

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,207

7,111

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

161,051

158,045

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,774

43,907

1 Syrian pound

SYP

53

52

1 Australian dollar

AUD

381,684

373,959

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

156,327

153,409

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,559,114

1,530,008

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

448,546

440,200

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

480,925

471,854

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,248

18,880

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

279

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

413,542

405,185

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

153,767

105,295

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

82,259

80,688

100 Thai baht

THB

1,805,984

1,767,980

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

139,845

137,059

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

406,786

399,380

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

826,836

811,401

1 euro

EUR

673,219

661,015

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,584

109,641

1 Georgian lari

GEL

216,698

212,516

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,192

34,430

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,823

8,654

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

172,167

168,935

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

344,846

338,407

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

998,491

981,787

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

63,325

62,322

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

167,197

164,055

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,609

2,570

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 834,440 rials and $1 costs 726,615 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 810,136 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,452 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.04-1.07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.20-1.23 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more