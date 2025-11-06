Uzbekistan stepping up its efforts for better trade and stability through C5+1 format

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 6. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov participated in an event marking the 10th anniversary of the C5+1 platform in Washington, D.C., reaffirming the country’s commitment to enhancing trade, investment, and regional stability through the format, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

Saidov expressed gratitude to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the Central Asian delegation.

“We are all advancing the mutually beneficial partnership between Central Asia and the United States, expanding trade and investment ties, and promoting regional stability and sustainable development,” the minister stated.

He further underscored that Uzbekistan remains committed to constructive dialogue and practical cooperation in support of peace, prosperity, and shared progress across the region.

