Russia plans to send another 132 wagons of wheat to Armenia via Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Russian Railways (RZD) has organized the shipment of the first batch of wheat to Armenia via a new route through Azerbaijan, the Russian Ministry of Transport says, Trend reports.

"Over 1,000 tons of grain were shipped from Dimitrovgrad station in the Ulyanovsk region. A total of 15 grain tankers passed through Azerbaijan and have already crossed the Georgian-Armenian border. The cargo will be delivered to Dalarik station on the South Caucasus Railway," the report says.

It is reported that the organization of a new logistics route became possible after the resumption of cargo transit to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan. "This is the first instance of such rail transport since the 1990s," the ministry added.

It is noted that another 132 wagons of wheat are planned to be sent along this route by the end of January 2026. The Ministry also reported that the possibility of delivering other categories of cargo using this scheme is being considered.