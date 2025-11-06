Polish company to build greenhouse complex in Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 6. Polish agricultural company Fabe Agro has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Akimat (regional government) of Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda region to construct a modern greenhouse complex for agricultural production in the area, Trend reports via the Akimat.

The agreement was concluded during the VIII Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR-2025).

According to the project plan, the greenhouse complex will produce 45,000 tons of agricultural products annually. A 250-hectare land plot on the left bank of the Syr Darya River has been allocated for construction. The total investment value amounts to 134.5 billion tenge (around $256 million), and once operational, the facility is expected to create 1,200 permanent jobs.

In addition, regional governor Nurlybek Nalibayev, together with the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and Harvest Agro, signed a tripartite framework agreement to establish a large agro-industrial cluster in the region. The cluster, covering 21,000 hectares, will focus on cultivating and processing industrial hemp, corn, and soybeans. The project will include an oil extraction plant capable of processing 60,000 tons of raw materials annually, providing employment for 150 workers.

Overall, during the KGIR-2025 platform, 49 agreements totaling $7.5 billion were signed, including 13 commercial deals worth $3.8 billion concluded with the participation of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

Kazakhstan boasts an extensive portfolio of over 2,500 hectares of officially recognized greenhouse infrastructure, encompassing approximately 300 hectares of cutting-edge technological installations. The Turkestan region emerges as the predominant epicenter, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the nation's aggregate greenhouse footprint.

