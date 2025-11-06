KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ Azerbaijan's Khankendi city hosted a military parade on November 6 to mark the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend.

The procession wove its way through the heart of the city, a symphony of valor echoing from the military orchestras, painting the air with a tapestry of celebration.



The harmonious melodies woven by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces military orchestra infused the event with a vibrant essence, like a flag unfurling in the wind, stirring the hearts of all who gathered.

Tricolor flags were raised, and chants of “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” echoed throughout the parade. The celebration once again shone a light on the bond of the Azerbaijani people, the might of the military, and the splendor of the historic victory won in the defense of the nation’s lands.

