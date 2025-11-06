Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkish military servicemen set to join Victory Day parade in Azerbaijan's Baku

Society Materials 6 November 2025 14:52 (UTC +04:00)

Firaya Nurizada
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Six Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jets will take part in the parade to be held in Azerbaijan on Victory Day, November 8, Spokesperson for the Turkish Ministry of National Defense Zeki Akturk said at a press conference, Trend reports.

He noted that the ceremonial unit of the Turkish Presidential Guard will also march.

The Victory Day is a public holiday in Azerbaijan that is celebrated on 8 November, in commemoration of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

