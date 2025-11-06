President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on setting up "Invest in Azerbaijan" information system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. An "Invest in Azerbaijan" information system will be established, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the "Regulations on the Invest in Azerbaijan Information System" have been approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers must resolve the issues arising from this decree.

The "Invest in Azerbaijan" information system (hereinafter referred to as the System) ensures the submission of applications by investors in electronic form, as well as obtaining all information necessary for the implementation of investment activities in Azerbaijan, including information on the investment environment, investment projects, existing requirements, privileges and exemptions.

The functions of the owner of the system are performed by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the functions of the operator are performed by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan must:

take necessary measures for the formation, implementation, organization and development of the system;

take measures to place, maintain, and improve the "Government Cloud," as well as to include the system in the "Single Register of State Information Resources, Systems and Electronic Services" and the State Register of Personal Data Information Systems. Jointly with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the system shall be implemented in accordance with the Concept of the "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) approved by Decree No. 718 of the President of Azerbaijan dated June 3, 2019.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan, taking into account Part 2 of this decree, must ensure the implementation of measures arising from the requirements of the decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 263 dated September 12, 2018, "On approval of the rules for the formation, maintenance, integration, and archiving of state information resources and systems," and some measures related to electronic government.