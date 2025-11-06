Kyrgyz delegation visits China to boost smart logistics and cross-border e-commerce

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 6. A Kyrgyz delegation visited China to exchange experiences in smart logistics and cross-border e-commerce, Trend reports via OJSC Kyrgyz Post.

The visit was hosted by ZTO Cloud Warehouse Science and Technology Co., Ltd. and is part of ongoing projects to establish a bonded warehouse at Manas International Airport. The initiative involves the State Customs Infrastructure, Kyrgyzstan Airport, and Kyrgyz Post.

During the meetings, the parties discussed developing logistics infrastructure, expanding express postal services, and implementing digital solutions. ZTO CWST also confirmed its readiness to dispatch a technical team to Kyrgyzstan to prepare project proposals for joint logistics facilities.

As regards logistic services between these nations, key logistics projects in Kyrgyzstan include the At-Bashy Trade and Logistics Centre in the Naryn Free Economic Zone, developed to enhance cross-border trade with warehousing and customs services. In October 2025, a $200 million agreement was signed with China for modern border logistics centers. The "Global Hub" near Bishkek aims to facilitate the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport corridor. Additionally, the CKU Railway, initiated in December 2024, is designed to expedite cargo transport from China to Europe, reducing reliance on traditional Russian routes.

