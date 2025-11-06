Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan enhances Fuzuli's infrastructure with new water supply project

Economy Materials 6 November 2025 13:41 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan enhances Fuzuli’s infrastructure with new water supply project
Photo: "Azerbaijan" newspaper

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Implementation of a new project on the water supply of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city is beginning, Trend reports.

Design and estimate documents will be prepared for the construction of the city’s main water pipelines, wastewater, and stormwater collectors, as well as related facilities.

The Directorate of Construction Facilities, which operates under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), has begun the relevant preparations.

The agency is currently in the process of selecting the company that will carry out the work.

At the same time, the agency has forecast that the total cost of the project will amount to 17.45 million manat ($10.3 million).

