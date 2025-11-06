Turkmen parliament looks over legislative activity from January through October

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 6. The Parliament of Turkmenistan held a meeting on November 5 to review its performance from January to October, Trend reports via the Turkmen Parliament.

During the period, 17 laws were adopted regulating public relations across various sectors and supporting the state’s foreign policy initiatives. Key legislation included the Constitutional Law “On the Legal Foundations of the Policy of Peace and Trust of Neutral Turkmenistan,” the Civil Code, the Law “On the Court,” the Law “On the Unified State Register of Voters,” and the Law establishing the commemorative medal “Türkmenistanyň Bitaraplygynyň 30 ýyllygyna,” along with accession to the 1988 Protocol of the International Convention on Load Lines of 1966 and 18 Mejlis resolutions.

Amendments were also made to existing laws covering criminal, civil, arbitration, family, labor, tax, administrative, and transport matters, as well as internal affairs, migration, and customs issues.

The meeting featured reports on the work of Mejlis committees tasked with protecting citizens’ rights and improving living standards. Participants highlighted the importance of the official visit by the Mejlis Chairman’s delegation to the Russian Federation in strengthening interparliamentary relations.

Deputies also reviewed public proposals for naming and defining the symbol of the new 2026 and outlined upcoming tasks in this area.

The Mejlis, Turkmenistan's Parliament, was established in 1992 with the enactment of the constitution; however, its organization has undergone multiple alterations, culminating in its designation as the exclusive legislative authority in 2023 following a bicameral system.

