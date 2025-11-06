Azerbaijan, Islamic Development Bank review prospects for cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, discussed future cooperation prospects with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Trend reports.

Nabiyev shared details of the meeting in a post on his official X account.

The sides explored the development of effective partnerships with companies within AZCON Holding and examined financing opportunities for joint projects.

“An exchange of views took place to explore opportunities for future cooperation. The Azerbaijani side expressed interest in expanding mutual collaboration and sharing expertise.

Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, for his part, praised Azerbaijan’s recent achievements in digitalization, emphasizing the progress made in the country over the past years,” the post noted.

