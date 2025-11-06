TA’ZIZ signs long-term petrochemical supply deal with The Sanmar Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. TA’ZIZ has signed two long-term product sale agreements with The Sanmar Group, a global producer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and specialty chemicals, for the supply of key petrochemical feedstocks, Trend reports.

The agreements, announced during ADIPEC in the presence of UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group CEO Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and TCI Sanmar Chemicals Chairman Ambassador Navdeep Suri, will see TA’ZIZ supply more than 350,000 tons per year of ethylene dichloride (EDC) and vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) to Sanmar for up to 10 years.

Produced at the TA’ZIZ Chemicals Industrial Zone in Al Ruwais Industrial City, the shipments mark the first export of EDC and VCM from the UAE. The feedstocks will support Sanmar’s PVC production facilities in Port Said, Egypt, and Cuddalore, India.

Mashal Al-Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, said the agreements reaffirm TA’ZIZ’s role as a reliable global supplier while strengthening industrial and economic cooperation between the UAE and India. “We are pleased to partner with The Sanmar Group to support their growth ambitions in Egypt and India as we enable industrial development and economic diversification in the UAE,” he said.

The Sanmar Group’s Chairman Vijay Sankar described the agreements as “the beginning of a strategic relationship with TA’ZIZ,” emphasizing shared goals in sustainability and long-term value creation.

Once completed in 2028, the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone will produce 4.7 million tons of chemicals annually, including caustic soda, PVC, VCM, and EDC, along with large-scale ammonia and methanol plants, advancing the UAE’s goals under the Operation 300Bn industrial strategy.

TA’ZIZ is an integrated industrial, logistics, and utilities hub established by ADNOC and ADQ to drive the growth of the UAE’s chemical and manufacturing industries.