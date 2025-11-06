Kazakhstan stands out as top recipient of U.S. investments in Central Asia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 6. The hefty influx of direct investments from the U.S. to Kazakhstan has topped $60 billion since the nation spread its wings, making up over 80 percent of all U.S. investments in Central Asia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The statement was made during a meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerlan Kosherbayev, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a ceremonial reception ahead of the upcoming C5+1 summit.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Kazakhstan remains the U.S.'s leading economic partner in Central Asia. Special attention was given to regional cooperation within the C5+1 format. Kosherbayev highlighted that over the ten years since its establishment, the platform has become an effective tool for building trust, mutual understanding, and prosperity in the region.

The ministers also discussed preparations for upcoming summits of heads of state, both in bilateral and multilateral formats, between Central Asian countries and the United States. The U.S. side, in turn, expressed its readiness to further support the deepening of partnerships and the joint implementation of initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation and promoting sustainable development in the region.

To note, U.S. investments in Kazakhstan are primarily focused on the oil and gas sector, with the United States being one of the largest foreign investors. In addition to hydrocarbons, American companies are increasingly investing in mining (gold, copper, rare earths), manufacturing (machinery, chemicals, food processing), transportation (logistics and railway), renewable energy (solar, wind, hydroelectric), ICT (digital economy and fintech), agriculture (crop cultivation and livestock), and financial services.

