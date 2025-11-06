Iran views talks with U.S. as key tool for advancing national interests, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Iran considers negotiations a primary instrument for advancing its national security and safeguarding its national interests, stated Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi during a question-and-answer session with students in Hamadan Province today, Trend reports.

According to him, there are always two ways for Iran to achieve its demands - either war or negotiations. Negotiations are always less costly than war, but one shouldn't be afraid of war either, he explained.

Araghchi also said that if negotiations result in surrender, it will be more costly.

“The goal is important in negotiations. Iran has tried negotiations with the U.S. in various places. So far, it hasn't achieved any positive results. This is a reality,” he noted.

The minister added that Iran held negotiations in good faith and reached an agreement within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Despite various disagreements, this agreement was approved by the Iranian parliament and the Supreme National Security Council, however, the U.S. eventually withdrew from this agreement, he recalled.

Meanwhile, on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23, five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program were held between Iran and the U.S. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and were led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side and Steve Witkoff on the American side. The first, third, and fourth rounds of talks were held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds were held in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It is reported that as a result of the airstrikes, Iran's nuclear facilities were destroyed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel