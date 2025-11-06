Uzbekistan, KfW launch strategic dialogue on water infrastructure projects

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 6. Ilkhom Norkulov, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, met with representatives of the German development bank KfW to discuss the modernization of Uzbekistan’s water infrastructure, Trend reports.

The KfW delegation included Veronica Garcia Del Arco, Director of the Eastern Europe, Caucasus, and Central Asia Department at KfW; Petar Gjorgjiev, Director of KfW’s Regional Office for Central Asia in Tashkent; and Malik Mukhitdinov, Project Coordinator at KfW’s Regional Office for Central Asia.

During the discussions, the parties reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and identified priority areas for joint initiatives, with particular emphasis on investment projects in water infrastructure modernization.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing constructive collaboration to achieve shared goals and strengthen bilateral relations.

KfW, one of Germany’s state-owned development banks, provides financing and advisory services to support economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability.

