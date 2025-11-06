Military parade commemorates 5th Victory Day anniversary in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ Azerbaijan's Shusha city hosted a military parade to mark the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The valiant warriors of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces embarked on their ceremonial journey from the heart of Flag Square, traversing the city's veins along the central thoroughfares, accompanied by the harmonious echoes of a military orchestra, a symphony of strength and pride.

The city's residents were all ears as they took in the parade, swelling with pride and paying homage to the day’s historic significance while tipping their hats to the service of the armed forces.

