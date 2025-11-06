Azerbaijan recaps VAT payment for residential and non-residential premises in 10M2025

More than 26.2 million manat ($15.4 million) in VAT refunds was returned to Azerbaijani citizens from January through October 2025, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service. The refunds were made under a program reimbursing part of the VAT paid on cashless purchases of residential and non-residential properties.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register