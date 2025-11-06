Georgia highlights growing trade and cultural links with China at CIIE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, joined Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and other members of the government delegation in visiting Georgia’s national stands at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Trend reports.

This year, Georgia is featured as the Guest Country of Honor for the first time, represented by three national pavilions covering a total area of 1,000 square meters.

Minister Kvrivishvili described the visit to China as "very important and successful," highlighting high-level meetings, including with China’s Premier, as well as the signing of several key memorandums and agreements aimed at deepening trade, economic, and cultural cooperation.

“We are confident that this visit will further strengthen Georgia-China relations,” the minister stated.

Kvrivishvili emphasized the strategic importance of participation in the Shanghai Expo, noting that China is a key trading partner for Georgia and that expanding access to the Chinese market remains a national priority.

“Diversifying export markets and supporting Georgian entrepreneurs are central to ensuring high economic growth and stable income for both businesses and the state,” she said. “Events like CIIE and close collaboration with the private sector will help boost Georgian exports to China, strengthen local producers, and enhance our manufacturing capacity.”

According to the minister, 40 Georgian companies are taking part in this year’s exhibition, showcasing a wide range of locally produced goods.

In addition to business exhibits, one of the Georgian pavilions highlights the country’s rich cultural heritage, offering visitors the chance to experience Georgian cuisine and taste its renowned wines.

“We believe that this expo will raise Georgia’s visibility on the Chinese tourism market and support the growth of exports of Georgian products to China,” Kvrivishvili added.

Georgia’s participation in the CIIE is organized by the Make in Georgia agency, in partnership with the National Tourism Administration and the National Wine Agency. This marks Georgia’s eighth consecutive appearance at the Shanghai expo.