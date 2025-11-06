Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin moves up in price

The Bahar Azadi gold coin in Iran rose to 1.11 billion rials ($1,895) on November 6, up from 1.10 billion rials ($1,876) the previous day. The older version traded at 1.04 billion rials ($1,780), while a half coin sold for 581 million rials ($991), a quarter coin for 336 million rials ($573), and one gram of 18-carat gold for 105 million rials ($179).

