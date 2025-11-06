QatarEnergy expands offshore portfolio with two new blocks in Suriname

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. QatarEnergy has signed two new production sharing contracts (PSCs) for offshore Blocks 9 and 10 in Suriname, further strengthening its footprint in the South American country’s promising oil and gas basin, Trend reports.

The blocks were awarded to a QatarEnergy-led consortium during Suriname’s POST SHO2 bid round held in June 2025.

Under the agreements, QatarEnergy will hold a 20% working interest in Block 9, alongside PETRONAS Suriname E&P B.V. (operator, 30%), Chevron (20%), and Staatsolie’s affiliate Paradise Oil Company (30%). In Block 10, QatarEnergy will hold a 30% working interest, with Chevron (operator, 30%), PETRONAS Suriname (30%), and Paradise Oil Company (10%) as partners.

Commenting on the signing, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “We are pleased at the conclusion of these two new production sharing agreements, which will increase our Suriname footprint to seven offshore blocks, allowing us to further explore its promising basins. We are also pleased to cooperate with our partners Chevron, PETRONAS Suriname, and Staatsolie, and we look forward to working with them in these blocks.”

He added: “I would like to thank the Surinamese authorities and our partners for the excellent collaboration and support that have resulted in the signing of these agreements.”

Blocks 9 and 10 are located offshore Suriname in water depths of up to 50 meters and are adjacent to recent discoveries that have significantly boosted the region’s petroleum potential.