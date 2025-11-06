Trendyol launches the biggest discount campaign of the year

Trendyol, the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one of the top e-commerce platforms in the world, is launching the biggest discount campaign of the year. This year, the traditional “Super Shopping Days” discount festival, held every November, will run from November 6 to 11.

The discount marathon will offer special discounts across more than 1500 product categories, ranging from household appliances to kitchen and home goods, fashion and clothing, and personal care products.

During the “Super Shopping Days” campaign, customers can benefit from a 20% discount with the code NOYABR20.

In addition, various stores offer special discounts and a wide range of opportunities through coupons offering 20%, 30%, and 40% discounts. The campaign will also delight shopping enthusiasts with additional special discounts applied directly to the shopping cart.

Trendyol’s offers, which make November unforgettable with discounts, do not end here. Interactive activities such as “Ultra çarx” and “Paylaş-Qazan” will continue to offer customers extra coupons and bonuses during the November campaign.

Throughout the campaign period, Trendyol users will be able to benefit from more convenient payment methods. Customers with a “Birbank” installment card can split their payments into 2, 3, or 6 installments, or use the “Buy Now, Pay Later” option.

Additionally, during the campaign days, delivery will be free for the first 3 orders.

The face of the campaign is Edis, one of Türkiye’s beloved pop stars.

Trendyol presents this discount festival with the slogan “Noyabr deyəndə Trendyol”.