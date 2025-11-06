Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani, Italian central banks unite to advance risk-based supervision strategies

Economy Materials 6 November 2025 13:24 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani, Italian central banks unite to advance risk-based supervision strategies

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The central banks of Azerbaijan and Italy have discussed the possibilities of developing and implementing a risk-based supervision strategy, Trend reports via the CBA.

Thus, the CBA delegation paid a working visit to the Central Bank of Italy.

The visit aimed to hold discussions on the development and implementation of a risk-based control strategy, assessment of internal capital and internal liquidity adequacy, as well as management and verification of model risk.

In addition, a detailed exchange of views was held on the regulation and control of market behavior.

The CBA delegation also briefed on the meeting on the "Financial Sector Development Strategy for 2024-2026", the progress of the risk-based supervision and Suptech (supervision technologies) projects implemented within that framework.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more