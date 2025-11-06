Azerbaijani, Italian central banks unite to advance risk-based supervision strategies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The central banks of Azerbaijan and Italy have discussed the possibilities of developing and implementing a risk-based supervision strategy, Trend reports via the CBA.

Thus, the CBA delegation paid a working visit to the Central Bank of Italy.

The visit aimed to hold discussions on the development and implementation of a risk-based control strategy, assessment of internal capital and internal liquidity adequacy, as well as management and verification of model risk.

In addition, a detailed exchange of views was held on the regulation and control of market behavior.

The CBA delegation also briefed on the meeting on the "Financial Sector Development Strategy for 2024-2026", the progress of the risk-based supervision and Suptech (supervision technologies) projects implemented within that framework.

