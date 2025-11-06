President Zhaparov arrives in U.S. for C5+1 Summit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 6. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in the United States on November 5 for a working visit at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Trend reports.

The presidential aircraft landed at Andrews Air Force Base, where President Zhaparov was welcomed by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur and other officials. An honor guard lined up for the occasion, holding the flags of both nations, and a red carpet was laid out to greet the Kyrgyz leader.

During his visit, President Zhaparov will take part in the upcoming C5+1 summit, marking the 10th anniversary of the dialogue platform that brings together the leaders of the U.S. and the five Central Asian countries. The meeting will focus on strengthening regional cooperation and discussing prospects for economic and political partnership between Central Asia and the U.S.

A bilateral meeting between President Zhaparov and President Trump is also planned as part of the visit.