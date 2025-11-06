Iran throws light on export-import via Markazi province customs in 7M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Over one million tons of products worth $783 million were exported through customs of central Iran’s Markazi Province in the seven months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through October 22, 2025), Rouhollah Gholami, the director-general of the province's customs department, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, in the reporting period, 176,000 tons of goods worth $487 million were imported from 43 countries to the Markazi Province.

Gholami noted that during the period, the province's customs revenue amounted to 19.3 trillion rials (about $34 million), rising by 37 percent compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through October 21, 2024).



Meanwhile, non-oil exports across Iran during the same period totaled $25.9 billion and 75 million tons, showing a slight increase in value and a six percent rise in volume compared with last year (from March 20 through September 21, 2024), according to the Iranian Customs Administration.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur