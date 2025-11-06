North Macedonia reports trade growth in 3Q2025

North Macedonia's exports rose slightly in the first nine months of 2025, reaching 368.4 billion denars, while imports climbed to 523.2 billion denars. Key export products included automotive and aircraft components, while petroleum oils and platinum group metals led imports. Germany, the UK, China, Greece, and Serbia remained the country’s top trade partners.

