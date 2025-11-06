North Macedonia reports trade growth in 3Q2025
North Macedonia's exports rose slightly in the first nine months of 2025, reaching 368.4 billion denars, while imports climbed to 523.2 billion denars. Key export products included automotive and aircraft components, while petroleum oils and platinum group metals led imports. Germany, the UK, China, Greece, and Serbia remained the country’s top trade partners.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy