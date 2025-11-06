Azerbaijan's Baku hosts Victory Day parades across city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ Military orchestras are hitting all the right notes during a string of parades in Azerbaijan's Baku to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, Trend reports.

One of the Victory marches kicked off at Gazanfar Musabeyov Park and made its way along Abdurrahim Bey Hagverdiyev street, Huseyn Javid avenue, Huseyn Javid Park, and Parliament avenue, wrapping up at the Alley of Martyrs.

According to the approved plan by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the marches were organized as part of the official celebrations.

To note, November 8 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as Victory Day.

In addition to this, other parades are currently marching along a variety of routes in the capital, including the Alley of Martyrs, the Flame Towers Complex, the Icherisheher metro station, Gala Gate, the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre, Azneft Square, and the Bahram Gur monument. Not to be outdone, the Olympic Star Sports and Entertainment Center, Samed Vurghun street, Officers Park, Baku State Circus, Heydar Aliyev Palace, Imadaddin Nasimi monument, and Neftchilar avenue are also in the mix.

