Chelsea equalizes against Qarabag - UEFA Champions League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The fourth goal was scored in the match between Qarabag and Chelsea, taking place in Baku as part of the 4th round of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League, Trend reports.

Chelsea's player Alejandro Garnacho scored in the 53rd minute of the match – 2:2.

The match is being officiated by a team of referees from Austria.

22:36 (GMT+4) The first half of the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Qarabag and Chelsea, held in Baku, has ended with the home side leading 2–1, Trend reports.

Leandro Andrade and Marko Janković both converted penalties to give Qarabag the advantage, while Estevão scored Chelsea’s only goal of the half.

