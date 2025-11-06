Azerbaijani painter stresses artists’ role in reconciliation - Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Baku Network expert platform rolled out the next part of the analytical video series "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program, Azerbaijani People's Artist Alyar Alimirzayev, discussed the philosophy underlying his work, the artist’s inner experiences during a challenging period for society, and the role of art in fostering reconciliation among peoples.

Alimirzayev highlighted that, for him, the essence of painting lies not in the subject itself, but in the energy it conveys, serving as an inner reflection of the era.

He elaborated, “The impetus to create a work emerges from the state of the soul. I endeavor to portray not merely the subject, but the condition of the subject, the spirit of the times. We have endured wars, destruction, and aggression — all of which leave an indelible mark, akin to a haunting dream.”

He further expressed confidence that lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is attainable if efforts are made to initiate a path toward mutual understanding.

"We can't live like this forever. Whether we like it or not, we are neighbors. Artists must play a major role in reconciliation through peace art. There is no other alternative," the people's artist noted

Speaking about the prospects for cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the artist proposed organizing meetings of creative intellectuals that could become a platform for dialogue.

At the end of the conversation, Alimirzayev compared creativity to a road.

"The road is a symbol. It leads forward, to hope, to a bright future. The main thing is to keep going," he added.