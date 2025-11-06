Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan forge new paths for joint tourism ventures

Photo: Tourism Committee under the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 6. Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan Umid Shadiev held a meeting with the Akim of Kazakhstan’s Turkestan Region, Nurlan Kyusherov, to discuss developing joint travel routes and implementing investment projects in the tourism sector, as well as promoting cultural and gastronomic tourism, Trend reports.

The sides paid special attention to exchanging experience in tourism infrastructure development, workforce training, and the introduction of innovative solutions for managing tourist flows.

As part of the visit of the Turkestan Region delegation, B2B meetings and presentations were held with the participation of representatives of travel agencies, the hospitality sector, and business communities of both countries.

The participants were introduced to Kazakhstan’s tourism potential, including the attractions of the Turkestan Region, as well as opportunities for joint efforts to attract foreign tourists.

Following the talks, both sides expressed readiness to continue constructive dialogue and implement concrete joint initiatives in the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reached $3.5 billion, marking a 16 percent year-on-year increase from January through September 2025. Uzbek exports amounted to $1.1 billion, up by 7 percent. Currently, 1,157 enterprises with Kazakhstani capital operate successfully in Uzbekistan, reflecting the growing confidence of Kazakh investors in the Uzbek market.

