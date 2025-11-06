Uzbekistan wraps up final touches on WTO market access talks with Canada and Panama

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 6. During the 11th meeting of the Working Group on Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the country successfully signed protocols concluding bilateral market access negotiations with Canada and Panama, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan on WTO matters Azizbek Urunov wrote on his LinkedIn channel, Trend reports.

“The Uzbekistan side extends its appreciation for the Canadian and Panamanian teams for their constructive engagement in Uzbekistan's WTO accession process and bilateral negotiations,” Urunov stated.

At the end of October, he reported the completion of negotiations with the European Union and Panama. Urunov specified that the EU became the 31st partner to conclude negotiations with Uzbekistan, while a similar agreement had been reached with Panama a week earlier.

“Now it’s official: 31 countries have completed negotiations, leaving only three remaining,” Urunov emphasized.

To note, the World Trade Organization (WTO) comprises 166 members, while 22 additional nations are in the process of negotiations for membership. These members constitute over 98 percent of global trade and are obligated by WTO agreements, necessitating parliamentary confirmation.

