“Sixfold Valuation Growth: Agility and Learning Culture” – PashaPay CEO Samir Mammadov Shares Insights in an Exclusive Podcast at the Uzbekistan Fintech Forum (PHOTO/VIDEO)

At the Fintech and Banking Forum 2025 (FIBA2025) held in Uzbekistan, Samir Mammadov, Chief Executive Officer of PashaPay, joined an exclusive podcast to share insights on the company’s transformative growth, strategic vision, and the evolving landscape of the regional fintech ecosystem.

During the discussion, Mr. Mammadov reflected on PashaPay’s sixfold valuation growth achieved over the past three years through sustained investments in the company’s flagship products, Milliön and m10. He attributed this success to a corporate culture grounded in agility, perseverance, and continuous learning, which has empowered teams to innovate, adapt, and lead in an increasingly dynamic market environment.

“These results are the product of an organization that values agility and learning at its core,” said Mr. Mammadov. “This mindset has cultivated a culture of innovation and resilience across all levels of PashaPay, driving consistent progress in our digital transformation journey.”

The CEO also underscored the strategic importance of integration within PASHA Holding’s Bir ecosystem, noting its role in shaping a frictionless and unified customer experience across platforms.

“We are not pursuing a super-app model yet,” he explained. “Instead, our focus is on super-integration — creating an interconnected ecosystem that makes people’s financial lives simpler, smarter, and more rewarding.”

Speaking about PashaPay’s corporate values, Mr. Mammadov highlighted the “PASHA Holding DNA” framework, emphasizing its impact on strengthening team spirit, empowering decision-making, and embedding agility across organizational structures.

Addressing regional cooperation, he pointed to the growing importance of fintech collaboration among Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Central Asian markets, stressing its potential to catalyze broader economic integration:

“This collaboration represents the foundation of a new phase of regional economic synergy. PashaPay is committed to supporting this process by contributing to the development of enabling infrastructure and sustainable fintech mechanisms.”

The podcast, published on the official platforms of the Uzbekistan Fintech Association, spotlighted PashaPay’s leadership in digital payments and its pivotal role in advancing regional financial innovation.

As part of the FIBA2025 program, Mr. Mammadov also delivered the opening keynote, where he outlined PashaPay’s three-year growth milestones, ongoing integration initiatives within the Bir ecosystem, and the company’s roadmap for future expansion.

In addition, he participated in a high-level panel titled “Borderless Payments: Digital Payments and Expanding Opportunities for Regional Cooperation,” where fintech leaders from Turkic countries explored new models for cross-border collaboration and innovation-driven growth.

At the conclusion of the forum, PashaPay was recognized by the event organizers with the “Excellence in Digital Payments” award — a testament to the company’s pioneering contributions to the development of digital payment solutions and its leadership in driving financial inclusion across the region.

PashaPay, part of the Bir ecosystem, is a leading fintech platform offering users innovative, fast, and secure financial solutions through its m10 digital wallet and MilliÖn payment terminals. The company has also prioritized the development of cashless payments and the expansion of innovations in the field of financial technologies in the country.

