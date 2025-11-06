Azerbaijan throws light on VAT refunds to local consumers in 10M2025

A total of 156.7 million manat ($92.5 million) in VAT refunds was returned to Azerbaijani consumers between January and October 2025. In addition, 8.9 million manats ($5.3 million) in VAT refunds were issued to foreign citizens under the tax free system during the first nine months of the year.

